PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several research firms have commented on PHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,777,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,300. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,320. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.12.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.