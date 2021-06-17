Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Decreases By 25.5%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Acreage from $4.30 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 109,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,161. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.