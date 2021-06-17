InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $22.54. 311,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,487,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $26,747,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $22,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

