Bank of Hawaii Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

EMR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.27. 4,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,816. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

