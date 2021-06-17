AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 298,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 316,072 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 94,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,861. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

