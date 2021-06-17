Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Raised by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,446.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,214 shares of company stock worth $29,707,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

