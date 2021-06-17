NIKE’s (NKE) “Mixed” Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

NIKE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

