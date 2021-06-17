Honest Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $8,953.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00137439 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00180124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.61 or 0.00920689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.41 or 1.00352650 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

