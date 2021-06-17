II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 8,500 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $68.26. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,989. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

