Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,702 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,632,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,840,000.

Shares of RWX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.94. 197,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

