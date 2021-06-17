Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $497,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 32,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,504. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

