Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Cantel Medical makes up about 0.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cantel Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE CMD remained flat at $$80.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $89.76.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.