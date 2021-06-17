Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 58,662 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 229,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,984. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 1,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

