Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,733 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

