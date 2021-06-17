2,860 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.