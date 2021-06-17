Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,569 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6,537.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 680.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

