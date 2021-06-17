Magellan Asset Management Ltd Invests $125,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

