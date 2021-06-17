Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in State Street by 7,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

State Street stock opened at $87.21 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.