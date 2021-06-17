Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,206 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,081 shares of company stock valued at $85,974,068 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $336.67 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 437.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

