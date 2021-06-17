Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,491 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $121.62 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

