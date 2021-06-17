Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,295 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $81,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,788 shares of company stock worth $16,290,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.