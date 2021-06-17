Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 9,762 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $363.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,862,875. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.