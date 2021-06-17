Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $102,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.72. 167,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $943.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.