Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price at $76.89

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94. UiPath has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

