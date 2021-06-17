Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report sales of $242.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $144.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $931.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $959.65 million, with estimates ranging from $948.50 million to $970.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $21,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $36.86. 556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cohu has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.