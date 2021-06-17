MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

MDB traded up $5.99 on Thursday, reaching $364.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,427 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,086. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

