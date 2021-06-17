adbank (ADB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $221,083.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $221,083.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

