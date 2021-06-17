Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133,558 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $96,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.04. 2,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.