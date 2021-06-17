GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 559,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSAH remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. 15,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,796. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

