Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

