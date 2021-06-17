Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 3.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.80. 1,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,155,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,272.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Revolve Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 197,797 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

