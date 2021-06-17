VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 13th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VOC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 74,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,775. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

