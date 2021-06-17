Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCHGY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.73 on August 17th

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.726 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

