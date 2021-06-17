Westpac Banking Corp Has $18.74 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,467 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,857. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.