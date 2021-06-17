Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of General Dynamics worth $637,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

GD stock opened at $190.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

