International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

