Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 120 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE:MS opened at $91.10 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

