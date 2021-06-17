Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 1,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
