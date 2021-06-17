Westpac Banking Corp Has $24.93 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,788 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 212,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

