Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 46,582 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,582 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 32,835 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.