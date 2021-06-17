7,073 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

LYV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,281. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

