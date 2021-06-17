Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €54.00 ($63.53) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €48.93 ($57.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,734 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.10. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.