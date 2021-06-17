Ethic Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.