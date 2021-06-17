Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $176.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,754. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

