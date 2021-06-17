Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

SWIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

