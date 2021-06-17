Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

