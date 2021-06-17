Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
