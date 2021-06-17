BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BYSI opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $17.81.
BYSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
