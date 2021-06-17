BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BYSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.