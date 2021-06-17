Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

