3,755 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,331,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American International Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 304.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,061,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 799,510 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

