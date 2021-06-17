Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $417.88 million, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.